Indiana Dunes receives state’s first national park designation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After more than 100 years of trying, Indiana has its first national park.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an omnibus spending bill that, among many measures, included changing the name from Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore to Indiana Dunes National Park.

The change was part of a several hundred page omnibus appropriations bill that also included funding for the controversial border wall pushed by President Donald Trump.

The name change doesn’t necessarily come with extra funding, but it will help raise the Dunes’ profile, said Dustin Richea, promotions director for Indiana Dunes Tourism.

Previous to the name change, the Indiana Dunes Lakeshore was one of 418 “national park units.” Now it is part of an elite group of 61 parks across the country that Americans make lifelong commitments to visit.

