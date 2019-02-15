× Monroe County woman charged with dealing meth

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A suspected methamphetamine dealer was arrested in Bloomington on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say 28-year-old Lindsey Vestal of Chapel Hill was taken into custody without incident at a business where she was believed to be working. She was then transported to the Monroe County Jail, where she is awaiting transfer to Lawrence County.

Vestal is being charged with three counts of dealing meth, three counts of possession of meth, and one count of corrupt business influence (racketeering).

Police say Vestal’s arrest stems from a drug investigation in Lawrence County, during which investigators say they collected information regarding the dealing of meth in large quantities.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is asked to contact Indiana State Police Bloomington District at (812) 332-4411.