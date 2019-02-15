Motorcycle Expo rolls into the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Kids of all ages can get their motors running this weekend when the Indiana Motorcycle Expo rolls into the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It's part of the annual Boat, Sport, and Travel Show. Part of the fun includes a tiny toys track, so we invited some small riders to FOX59 to show us a preview.

