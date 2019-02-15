New FOX drama ‘Proven Innocent’ premieres tonight

“Proven Innocent,” the much-anticipated new FOX drama starring Kelsey Grammer, premieres tonight at 9 p.m.

Grammer plays Gore Bellows, a tough-on-crime state’s attorney who goes up against an underdog legal team committed to reopening investigations to exonerate the innocent.

“The subject matter is very timely and worth exploring; I am excited to be a part of that,” said Grammer.

“Proven Innocent” follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce lawyer who has a personal connection to the cause. At age 18, she was wrongfully convicted, along with her brother, Levi Scott (Riley Smith), in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession.

Madeline runs the firm with her partner, Easy Boudreau (Russell Hornsby), the lawyer who helped set her free after 10 years in prison. Their team also includes investigator Bodie Quick (Vincent Kartheiser) and communications director Violet Bell (Nikki M. James), who runs a true-crime podcast that follows each investigation.

While a hero and a victim to some, Madeline’s bold and bullish tactics earn her a number of enemies – especially Gore Bellows (Grammer), the prosecutor who initially put her away and still believes in her guilt.

Grammer is known for his two-decade-long portrayal of psychiatrist “Dr. Frasier Crane” on the sitcoms “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier.” He has won six Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a SAG Award, and has received 18 Emmy nominations.

From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, “Proven Innocent” is executive-produced by Strong, David Elliot and Stacy Greenberg.