Running below average for seasonal snowfall; dry start to the weekend

It is February 15 and we are looking back at the seasonal snowfall to the date. For the 2018-201 season, Indianapolis has received 15.0” of snow. The total is running 5.3” below average. The area should stay dry today, but we are tracking light snow chances late in the weekend.

After seeing mild temperatures on Valentine’s Day, colder air is moving back into central Indiana. Indianapolis already saw our high temperatures today, which was 47 degrees shortly after midnight. A cold front traveled over the state early Friday morning and it will result in below average temperatures during the daytime hours Friday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s during the morning commute and will struggle to recover this afternoon.

Much of central Indiana should stay dry today and tonight. There could be a couple flurries in our southernmost counties overnight as a wave of snowfall travels over Kentucky. One to two inches of snow could fall near the Indiana-Kentucky border by Saturday morning. This system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory in Kentucky and southern Indiana. The FOX59 viewing area is not under the advisory. Indianapolis and surrounding counties will likely remain dry under a mainly cloudy sky.

We will start the weekend off quiet with scattered cloud cover. Highs on Saturday will become more seasonal and should only be a few degrees shy from the average high for the date. Another wave of light snow arrives on Sunday and could bright light accumulations to the area.

A few lingering flurries will be possible on Monday and temperatures will stay below average for much of the next work week. Another system will bring a chance for a wintry mix very late Tuesday and into Wednesday.