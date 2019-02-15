Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 15

Posted 11:38 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41PM, February 15, 2019

Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas and Brebeuf's Simon Banks & Max Chaplin (WXIN February 15, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S PIERCE THOMAS

Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas steps in the Hamilton Southeastern passing line for the steal then cruises back the other way for a two-handed finish in the Bulldogs' 70-54 win over the Royals.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF'S SIMON BANKS & MAX CHAPLIN

Brebeuf's Simon Banks swipes the ball from Heritage Christian, controls it with a nifty behind the back dribble, then finds Max Chaplin streaking to the hoop for two points in the Braves' 61-43 win over the Eagles.

