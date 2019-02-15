× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 15

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S PIERCE THOMAS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brownsburg's Pierce Thomas steps in the Hamilton Southeastern passing line for the steal then cruises back the other way for a two-handed finish in the Bulldogs' 70-54 win over the Royals.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF'S SIMON BANKS & MAX CHAPLIN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brebeuf's Simon Banks swipes the ball from Heritage Christian, controls it with a nifty behind the back dribble, then finds Max Chaplin streaking to the hoop for two points in the Braves' 61-43 win over the Eagles.