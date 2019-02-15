× Temperatures take a dive with sun and snow in the weekend forecast

COLD FRONT

The wind shifting, cold front arrived shortly afternoon midnight and temperatures have tanked. We will go into eh books as a near 50-degree day but this afternoon, temperatures have been well below freezing. Combined with a brisk, northwest wind it feels like it is nearly 40-degrees colder.

This is the third time in the past week with huge swings in the temperatures, but a more consistent brand of cool is settling in entering the weekend and for much of the upcoming 7 to 10 days.

WEEKEND SUN AND SNOW

Clouds returned Friday as a ‘clipper’ system dives into far southern Indiana late in the day. Flurries may stray as far north as a Blooming ton to Greensburg line early tonight as southern Indiana gets a coating of snow. The system will move quickly east later tonight and skies here will begin clearing before sunrise. Travel south this evening of tonight toward Evansville to a Louisville line may get slick. A winter weather advisory is in effect downstate.

Sunny skies and a seasonal chill here again Saturday and this weekend is to shake out much like last weekend. Clouds are it increase later Saturday as snow develops out west. Snow is likely to arrive area-wide by sunrise Sunday with a quick accumulation of 1″ possible. While the snow will scatter and ease by afternoon slick roads are possible. Accumulation will likely range around 1″ with locally 2″ possible before a change or mix to freezing drizzle and patchy light freezing rain or rain. Light icing is possible Sunday afternoon and evening. I’m posting below the probability of 1″ snowfall along with the RPM model snowfall and NAM model ice accumulation forecasts created Friday evening. Be sure to check back Saturday for updated information on Sunday.