Turning Girl Scout cookies into main dishes

Posted 9:57 AM, February 15, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Six local chefs are all in the kitchen at the same time, competing to turn our favorite cookies into a winning savory dish. Whether you prefer Thin Mints or Savannah Smiles, it's the annual Girl Scout Cookie Cook-Off. Sherman went into the kitchen to see the competition heat up.

