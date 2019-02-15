UPDATE: Wireless 911 services restored to most central Indiana counties after outage
Most central Indiana counties that were affected by a 911 outage Friday night say their services have been restored.
Emergency management officials across the region reported that they were not receiving 911 calls from wireless phones due to an outage.
Hamilton, Madison, Tippecanoe, Henry, Hancock, Randolph, and Tipton counties all said they were affected by the outage, but their services have now returned to normal.