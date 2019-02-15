× Wireless 911 calls not going through in multiple central Indiana counties

Multiple counties in central Indiana are reporting problems with receiving 911 calls from wireless phones.

Emergency management officials in Madison County say AT&T is experiencing a 911 outage among wireless customers in several areas, including parts of their county. If you dial 911 and do not get an answer, Madison County residents should dial 765-642-0221.

The Lafayette Police Department in Tippecanoe County also says 911 calls are not going through in that area. Officers say to call 765-807-1200 if you’re affected. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says “text to 911” also still works.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Madison County officials said AT&T had not provided an ETA for restoration.