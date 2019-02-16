Baldwin scores 25 to lead Butler over DePaul 91-78

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs dribbles the ball around Terence Davis #3 of the Mississippi Rebels at Hinkle Fieldhouse on November 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin had 25 points as Butler topped DePaul 91-78 on Saturday night.

Sean McDermott had 15 points for Butler (15-11, 6-7 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 11 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points for the hosts.

Max Strus had 23 points for the Blue Demons (13-11, 5-8). Eli Cain added 17 points. Femi Olujobi had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons for the season. Butler defeated DePaul 87-69 on Jan. 16. Butler plays Marquette on the road on Wednesday. DePaul faces Creighton at home on Wednesday.

