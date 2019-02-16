Indy Pies & Pints uses beer and pizza to raise money for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Load up on pizza and beer for a great cause!

Join Arts for Learning for its fourth annual Indy Pies & Pints fundraiser on March 1. This pizza and beer extravaganza runs from 7-10 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College Culinary Center where more than 15 of Indy's best pizzerias and breweries will be available to sample complete with music and carnival-style games to add to the fun.

Breweries like New Day Craft - who joined our FOX59 Morning News Team to promote the upcoming fundraiser.

Tickets start at just $35. This event is for those aged 21 and above.

Arts for Learning, the presenter of Indy Pies & Pints, empowers children to achieve their creative and intellectual potential through arts-integrated education. Every year, the organization serves more than 50,000 students throughout the state with high-quality arts programming in, after, and out of school.