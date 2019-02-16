× Lawrence County man arrested on meth charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — State police arrested Roger D. Harden Thursday for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Indiana State Police Enforcement Section and the ISP Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section.

After multiple controlled buys, police pulled over Hardin on State Road 37. Hardin was taken into custody based on probable cause that was established during the investigation. A search warrant was then executed on Hardin’s home, where police say they found 20 grams of meth, $10,000 in cash, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hardin is being held at the Lawrence County jail and is facing one charge or dealing methamphetamine and one charge of possession of methamphetamine.