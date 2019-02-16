Sports groups back plan for keeping carp out of Great Lakes

Sandy shore of Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County, Michigan (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Hunting and fishing groups have teamed up to support a plan for preventing Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

They have formed the Great Lakes Conservation Coalition, which will push for funding of a strategy proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The $778 million plan calls for installing technologies such as noisemakers and a water-flushing lock at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois, to prevent the carp from migrating upstream to Lake Michigan.

Scientists say the invasive fish could out-compete native species if they become established in the lake.

The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is a member of the new coalition. Director Amy Trotter says a carp invasion could harm an outdoor sports industry that pumps $11.2 billion into the state’s economy annually.

