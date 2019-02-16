× Sunny skies on Saturday; chance for snow Sunday

A quick-moving “clipper” system brought light snow over southern Indiana and Kentucky Friday night. It did NOT bring snow to the Indianapolis area, but it did bring cloud cover over the state overnight. The clouds are beginning to clear out this Saturday morning as higher pressure builds into the Great Lakes. It will result in a mostly sunny sky for today and a quiet start to the weekend! However, we are closely watching a wave of snow that may bring minor snow accumulation to central Indiana on Sunday.

The clearing sky this morning is allowing temperatures to fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chills have fallen below 10 degrees at times! Highs this afternoon should recover into the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 37 degrees. The average for mid-February is 40 degrees, meaning temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year.

More clouds are going to move back into the state tonight ahead of an approaching system. Snow showers will arrive after 3 AM Sunday and will become more scattered over central Indiana around 7 AM. This system could drop a quick inch of snow early Sunday morning. It does not take much snow to create slick road conditions, so you may want to plan extra time to travel if you have any Sunday plans.

The highest snowfall totals will likely fall north of Indianapolis. Around 1” will fall near Indy with locally 2” spots for the northern half of the area. Cities like Lafayette, Kokomo and Crawfordsville fall in the 1” to 2” range. Light icing is going to be possible is the “mixing zone” in our southern counties. Lingering moisture from the system may result in freezing drizzle Sunday evening with a chance for flurries early Monday morning.