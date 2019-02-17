× Attack on the northeast side results in man being transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was transported to the hospital early Sunday after suffering a beating that left him seriously injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, just before 6 a.m. police responded to the call where the injured man was discovered outside in the 4000 block of Essex Court.

Police said at this time there were no witnesses to the attack.

The victim was originally listed in critical condition when he was transported, but has since been upgraded.

According to police, the victim suffered from numerous injuries and spent time warming up in the hospital due to being exposed to the cold for an unspecified amount of time.

Police ask anyone with information about this attack to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.