× Body found in Wabash River identified as 56-year-old Vermillion County woman

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — State police say a coroner has identified a woman whose body was found over the weekend in the Wabash River in western Indiana.

Police said Sunday that Vermillion County’s coroner had identified the body as that of 56-year-old Jeanne L. Stern of Clinton, Indiana. Her relatives have been notified.

The cause and manner of Stern’s death is pending the results of toxicology tests and a review of the final autopsy report. Police earlier said there were no signs of foul play.

Her body was found Saturday evening along the Wabash River near Riverside Cemetery in Clinton, about 60 miles west of Indianapolis near the Indiana-Illinois state line.