Center Grove athlete presents Haskins family with major donation

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Center Grove athlete Ben Nicoson presented a $22,000 donation to the family of Rashawn Haskins on Saturday. Haskins, a standout athlete at Southport, died in a car accident in December.

Nicoson collected the donation by sending letters to schools and teams all over the state, and in the letters he would ask people for a $1 donation. He was able to present the donation during Southport's senior night basketball game.

Lonnie Haskins, Rashawn's father, said he was surprised by the generosity of a complete stranger.