Deadly road rage shooting puts community on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested the suspected shooter involved in a road rage incident on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD took 33-year-old Dustin Passarelli of Plainfield into custody on a murder charge.

Police say the initial road rage incident began around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on I-465 southbound, north of the 38th Street exit. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive East just after 8 p.m. Police say they discovered an adult male who had been shot. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

That community is on edge after the shooting at Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek apartments. David Leeper’s heart skipped a beat the night of the shooting because his mom lives right where it happened.

"When she answered the phone, I was like thank God," Leeper said. "I freaked out. I said, 'It happened in front of your house!'"

Leeper’s mom initially thought the gunshots were fireworks.

"She thought maybe it was some confrontation from someone who lived here. Come to find out it was a road rage incident, which doesn’t make it any better," Leeper said.

FOX 59 News found out the shooting suspect was sworn into the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services in 2014. A spokesperson for Indianapolis EMS said Passarelli no longer worked for the company and didn’t know when he left.

A former co-worker of Passarelli is stunned by the news. She said he was kind to her and spent time in the military.

Leeper thinks there’s no excuse for someone to lose their life over road rage.

"We’re getting from point A to point B," Leeper said. "I think some people take it to an extreme. Somebody cuts them off, and they get upset, but they’re still alive to get upset. I think at that point they need to reflect and say it’s not worth my life or the time."

The name of the victim will not be released until a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Detectives are looking for any additional witnesses who might have seen the road rage incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.