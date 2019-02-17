Enjoy free admission to these Indy attractions for Presidents Day
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you have Presidents Day off, you have some options around central Indiana.
Many museums and businesses will open their doors for free!
Here’s a look at a few around the area:
- Conner Prairie: Free admission; you can join Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and other presidents and first ladies for games and more
- NCAA Hall of Champions: Free admission and youth fitness challenges led by former student athletes
- Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with fun activities for kids of all ages
- Indiana State Museum: Free Admission and Presidents Day Activities