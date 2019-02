Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Of the 300 adults who graduated from high school in Indiana on Friday, half of them graduated right here in Indianapolis. The Excel Center, a nonprofit charter school for adults wishing to finish their high school degree, celebrated the ceremony with the graduates.

FOX59 got the chance to speak with Keanna Murphy. She dropped out of high school at 14 years old. Now 29 years old and with four kids, Murphy was able to go back and finish high school.