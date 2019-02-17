IN Focus: Panelists discuss emergency declaration, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the political ramifications of the President's decision to declare a national emergency along the Southern border? And how are members of Indiana's congressional delegation responding to the controversy?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the spending deal, the emergency declaration, and the latest news from the Statehouse.

