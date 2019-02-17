× Papa John’s covering cost of Purdue tuition for employees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Papa John’s and Purdue University Global are joining forces to offer employees an online degree program.

Eligible employees can take classes online and get reimbursed 100% for their education, reports WLFI. This program is meant to give workers an opportunity to advance their careers through the company.

Purdue University Global Chancellor Betty Vandenbosch said such university-business partnerships are catching on.

“Employers are finding it much more cost effective to train the people they know who already understand their companies, their company cultures, its values and to help their very good employees move to the next level to build the skills they need,” Vandenbosch told WLFI.

The program allows employees to earn everything from an associate degree to a master’s. The majors offered include cybersecurity, accounting, information technology and finance.