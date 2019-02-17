× Squirrel causes large power outage in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A troublesome squirrel is the reason behind a power outage affecting nearly 6,000 people in Westfield Sunday morning.

According to Lew Middleton, communications manager with Duke Energy, a squirrel managed to “get into where he shouldn’t be” at a substation located in the Westfield area, knocking out power to 5,972 customers.

While estimation times are currently listed on Duke Energy’s outage map, Middleton said no firm restoration time has been set yet as maintenance crews are still en route and working to determine how much damage was inflicted by the trouble making rodent.

Middleton did comment that he didn’t expect the power outage to last for too long into Sunday afternoon, however.