Timeline for Sunday's wintry mix; chance for flurries Monday morning

Steady snow showers arrived early Sunday morning. The system has produced heavy bands of snow, which dropped the visibility at times. Embedded heavy bands within the snow showers will continue to fall through midday.

Most of the snow has been falling west and north of downtown Indy, with an icy mix developing over our southern counties. The pink/purple colors on Guardian Radar/ Futurecast represent freezing rain/sleet. Bloomington, Bedford and Columbus have been seeing more of the icy mix this Sunday.

A wintry mix will continue to pass over central Indiana through the afternoon with the activity winding down this evening. Temperatures will remain below freezing in the northern half of the state and those locations will see mostly snow. One to two inches of snow will be possible near Lafayette, Peru and Monticello. Less than one inch may accumulate near Indy.

Light ice may accumulate within the mixing zone S/SE of downtown Indy. The locations receiving freezing rain will likely not see much snow, but the ice may still create slick road conditions today.

Flurries will linger tonight and into early Monday morning. Surfaces overnight may refreeze as temperatures drop back into the mid-20s. Once the flurries exit the area, cloud cover will decrease Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the lower 30s.