Top toys from the Toy Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A thousand toy-makers may be in New York City at this weekend's exclusive International Toy Fair, but here in Indianapolis FOX59's Zach Myers is getting a preview of some of the top toys kids will be clamoring for this holiday season.

Joining Zach is Katy Mann - of Indy With Kids - showing off a variety of toys which encourage kids to "unplug and play". From Sweet Pups to Glitzy Slime, to "fighting" GEIO robots and Mobo Mity Sport tricycles, the toy fair offerings have a little bit of everything for kids of all ages.