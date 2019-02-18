× 1 person dead, another in critical condition after shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died and another was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Place, near West 34th Street and Dandy Trail, around 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Two people, one male and the other female, were injured in the shooting. One victim was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were unable to say if the deceased victim was male or female.

Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-TIPS.