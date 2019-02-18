× Clouds and cold remain, as flurries fly overhead!

Clouds are thick and the cold holds across Indiana to begin a new week! Some flurries are flying overhead but shouldn’t amount to much through the day. Winter’s cold remains and lack of sunshine is not helping for a Monday. Flurries will be taper by evening and clouds will begin to break, allowing for colder temperatures in the overnight.

Tuesday should be fairly quiet with some limited sunshine and drier conditions throughout the entire day. Afternoon readings will bounce back into the middle 30’s but still below the seasonal average of 41°.

Wednesday could be a messy start, as snow and freezing rain move in from the southwest! Eventually, warmth will push in and change the winter mix to all rain by the afternoon. This will help to ease slick roads by the evening rush hour.

Rest of the week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds…