Crash on I-74 in Montgomery County kills 2 people, closes interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed in a crash that closed part of I-74 in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on I-74 eastbound near U.S. 231/exit 34. All eastbound lanes are closed.

Police said the detour was the exit ramp at U.S. 231 southbound to State Road 32 eastbound back to I-74 eastbound.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.