× Fighting off the wintertime blues with diet and lifestyle

INDIANAPOLIS — The dreary days of winter cause millions of people to experience seasonal affective disorder or feelings of depression during the colder months.

Some people combat their seasonal depression with prescription drugs, but research suggests what you eat could also be a helpful tool in fighting the wintertime blues.

Chef Wendell stopped by Fox 59 to chat with Scott and Lindy about how your diet and lifestyle can help.