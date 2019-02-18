× How to stop annoying robocalls once and for all

Indianapolis, IND—We’ve all experienced this at one time or another.

You answer your phone only to have an automated voice on the other end. It’s not your imagination, these robocalls are worse than ever before.

Last year the Attorney General’s office said they received 3,500 complaints about them and tech experts say these scammers are more sophisticated than ever before.

“They’re unsolicited. It’s something you’re not expecting and a lot of times it’s not an actual human on the other end,” explained Rook Security Chief Technology Officer Mat Gangwer.

The latest tactic is called neighborhood spoofing.

“They can make it appear that it’s a local number. It’s not an 800 number so it makes it more likely the person receiving the call will pick up because they think it’s close to home or somethings wrong,” he explained.

Experts say the easiest and cheapest way to avoid them is just don’t answer.

“If you answer it, it could be a check box that then somebody makes your number is a valid number and there is a person at the other end,” Gangwer added.

Apps to Stop Scammers:

There are also apps you can download like Robokiller or Hiya and services provided by your carrier that could eliminate the amount you get a day.

Attorney General looking to crack down on robocalls

Last year, Attorney General Curtis Hill announced he was working with other state attorney generals to crack down on the illegal calls using new strategies and technology.

Still, it could be a while before we see any improvements.

Federal and State ‘Do Not Call’ lists

If you’re not on it already, make sure you are on the Federal ‘do not call list”and can put your number on Indiana’s list by clicking here.

You can also file a complaint with the FTC.

But that does not guarantee this fraudsters will stop calling, especially the ones overseas.