NYPD conducting review after commanding officer allegedly told cops to shoot rapper 50 Cent ‘on sight’

NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD has confirmed to WPIX that there is an internal review into Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of the 72nd precinct after the New York Daily News reported the precinct commander told his officers during roll call to shoot rapper 50 Cent "on sight."

The comments were allegedly made last June when the artist was "expected to attend an NYPD sanctioned boxing match" in the Bronx, according to the Daily News.

The "In Da Club" rapper responded on Instagram, writing in part that he "takes this threat very seriously" and that he's consulting with legal counsel.

"I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD," he wrote.

He also posted a picture of Mr. Gonzalez to his 22 million followers.

"This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun," he wrote in one post

The precinct commander is a 30-year veteran of the force. The two have been at odds before, after multiple raids at a popular Sunset Park strip club last year which eventually led club "Lust" to shut down, the rapper blamed the precinct commander.

At the time, 50 Cent — who is friends with the owner of the club — posted he would "Get the strap" - which is slang for getting a gun. Back then, the NYPD investigated the rapper for making those comments after some followers allegedly started threatening Gonzalez.

The rapper says "get the strap" is one of his popular catchphrases.

Multiple artists have accused Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of Club Lust. The owner said Gonzalez asked for seats on a private jet to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and, when the owner of the club couldn't do it, the NYPD retaliated.

"I received more citations since the history of that building," Imran Jairam told "The breakfast club" on 105.1