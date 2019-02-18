Pantry Purge Challenge with Jim O’Brien: Focus on kid-friendly comfort foods with a twist

Meatloaf Cupcakes with Mashed Potato Frosting

1½ pounds ground beef sirloin (at least 90% lean, such as Private Selection Ground Sirloin)

2/3 cup grated onion

2 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 extra large egg, lightly beaten

1 (4 oz.) packet from a box of Private Selection Italian Seasoned Panko Bread Crumbs

½ cup Kroger tomato sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 cups prepared mashed potatoes, hot

Chopped green onions and/or shredded cheddar cheese for garnishes

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a standard 12-cup muffin tin with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine beef, onion, garlic, egg, Private Selection panko crumbs, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Mix well to blend ingredients thoroughly, but avoid over-mixing. Divide meatloaf mixture evenly between twelve muffin cups (roughly scant 1/3-cup per meatloaf). Bake 18 to 24 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees when inserted in center of several cups. Cool in pan on wire rack one minute, then remove to rack or plate. Frost each meatloaf cupcake with heaping ¼-cup mashed potatoes (or pipe with pastry bag and decorative tube.) Sprinkle with green onions and/or shredded cheddar cheese. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and use within three days. Makes 12 cupcakes.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Couscous with Vegetables and Easy Asian Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

½ – 2/3 cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 – 3 tablespoons Kroger less sodium soy sauce

2 – 3 tablespoons sesame oil

2 – 3 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

2 tablespoons Kroger honey

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ – 1 teaspoon Private Selection ground ginger

Couscous and Vegetables

(Prepare enough vegetables for at least 3 to 4 cups cooked vegetables total)

1 box (5.8 oz.) Near East Couscous with Roasted Garlic (don’t use seasoning packet)

Fresh Kroger Brussels sprouts

Fresh asparagus

Frozen Private Selection Mukimame (Edamame shelled)

½ cup or more Kroger honey-roasted peanuts

Make peanut sauce by whisking together all sauce ingredients in a medium bowl. Set aside. Oven roast Brussels sprouts and asparagus in 425 degree oven until crisp-tender. Cook mukimame in microwave according to package directions. Measure out 3 to 4 cups total cooked vegetables to use in dish. Cook couscous according to package directions WITHOUT the seasoning packet. Once all components are completed, place couscous in a large bowl, add in 3 to 4 cups cooked vegetables and as much of the peanut sauce as you’d like. Toss all lightly together. Kim uses at least one-half the sauce in the mixture, reserving the rest of the peanut sauce to drizzle over each serving. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and use with 4 days. Makes about 5 to 6 cups total volume (10 to 12 one-half cup servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Chocolate Chip Graham Cookies (or Butterscotch Chip)

1 cup (2 sticks) Kroger salted butter, slightly softened

¾ cup Kroger very firmly packed brown sugar

34 cup white granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¾ cup Kroger white whole wheat flour

¾ cup Kroger all-purpose flour

2 cups Kroger graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 bag (11-12 oz) Kroger semisweet chocolate chips (or Nestle Butterscotch Chips)

Heat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and both sugars together in a large mixing bowl. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until thoroughly blended. Whish flours, graham crumbs, baking soda and salt together in a separate smaller bowl, then add in increments to mixer bowl. Mix well after each addition. Stir in chips by hand. (If you want to do ½ chocolate and ½ butterscotch, remove ½ the batter and mix with chips in a separate bowl.)

Using a small cookie scoop, about 2 teaspoon size, drop dough onto ungreased cookie/baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes, until cookies appear set on top. Cool sheets on wire cooling racks, then remove cookies to wire racks to cool completely. THEY WILL SET UP as they cool, so make sure you don’t over-cook them. Kim found 9 minutes created a slightly chewy cookie, 10 to 11 crated a crispy cookie. Makes about 76-80 small cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from verybestbaking.com