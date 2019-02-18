× Sexual assault investigated at residence hall on Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University confirms they are investigating a report of sexual assault at a residence hall on campus.

The Ball State Daily News says the assault happened at a residence hall on Saturday morning.

Students got an alert from campus security around 4 a.m. The alert included the location and nature of the crime as required by federal law.

We are working to learn if charges will be filed or if anyone is in custody.

The Ball State Daily News reports this is the first sexual assault alert this semester. Last year , campus security sent out four alerts about sexual assault.