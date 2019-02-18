Shoplifting suspect carjacks family van in Speedway trying to escape store security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A Speedway family is asking for help after their van was stolen right in front of their eyes.

The victims say they were confronted by a carjacker trying to escape from a Kohl's security guard on Saturday.

It's not very far from the front door where the robbery happened to the nearby Kohl's. The apartment complex and the store are separated by a grassy hill with no fence. In this case the victims were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Josh Miller found himself ambushed by the carjacker while he was carrying laundry to his front door.

“He never said a word. He grabbed the keys and took off,” Josh said.

After snatching Josh's keys, the robber jumped into his 2005 Honda Odyssey van and sped away.

“I was just dumbfounded. I’ve never experienced anything like that before in my life,” he said.

“He ran up there and stole the keys out of his pocket, then he ran out here, jumped in and backed out. He darn near ran over me,” said Josh’s mother, Laura Miller.

According to the police report, it started as a shoplifting case. A store employee chased the thief out of Kohl's.

“I could not believe someone would be so desperate over petty theft that they would do that,” said Laura.

Laura said security guards from Kohl's have chased shoplifters into their parking lot several times over the years.

“About a year ago, they chased someone over here for a pair of Nikes and had guns drawn. Stop chasing them over here,” she said.

“That’s going to get somebody hurt one of these days, or even worse,” said Josh.

In addition to their van, the Miller family had nearly all the clothes for their 2-year-old daughter stolen. They're just hoping their stolen stuff can be returned.

“We have stuff in there that we’ve spent a lot of hard-earned money on and that we can’t replace,” said Josh.

For Valentine's Day, Josh used window chalk to paint "I love you Allison Miller" and "I love you Megan Miller" on the van.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen van can contact Speedway police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.