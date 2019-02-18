Speedway Police looking for hit-and-run driver

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Authorities are looking for a man who struck a fence and utility pole with his car before driving off.

The Speedway Police Department said the vehicle appears to be a silver Chrysler with substantial front-end damage.

Police said the car was heading eastbound on West 16th Street in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway around 12:48 a.m Friday. It then left the road and hit a fence that belongs to IMS, before smashing into a utility pole. Upon crashing, a man got out of the vehicle to inspect the damage. He then drove off at roughly 12:56 a.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Matt Daklke at the Speedway Police Department at (317) 246-4300.