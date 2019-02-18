These are the best places to work in Indiana for 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 100 companies from nearly 30 Indiana cities and towns are among the best places to work in the state.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce released its annual list Monday. This year, more than 40 companies on the list didn’t make it last year. Cities with multiple companies being recognized include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Chesterston, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Michigan City and Muncie.
The 2019 Best Places to Work list was compiled through employer reports and employee surveys. Companies range in size from 15 employees to 1,800. They are divided into four different groups: small companies (between 15 and 74 employees); medium companies (between 75 and 249 employees); large companies (between 250 and 999 employees); and major companies (1,000+ employees).
Out-of-state parent companies were eligible if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana. Final company rankings will be unveiled during an April 30 awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center.
Here’s a look at the list:
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)
- Alerding CPA Group / Indianapolis
- Alliance Bank / Francesville
- * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
- Artisan Electronics / Odon
- BLASTmedia / Fishers
- Bloomerang / Indianapolis
- Caldwell VanRiper / Indianapolis
- Centerfirst / Indianapolis
- Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
- * Cripe / Indianapolis
- DemandJump / Indianapolis
- DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville
- eGov Strategies LLC / Indianapolis
- eimagine / Indianapolis
- * FirstPerson / Indianapolis
- General Insurance Services / Michigan City
- Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
- Guidon Design / Indianapolis
- Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. / Carmel
- Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington
- * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
- Indiana Soybean Alliance / Indianapolis
- Indiana Spine Hospital / Carmel
- Indianapolis Indians / Indianapolis
- iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
- JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
- Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
- KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
- Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton
- Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
- LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
- Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
- mAccounting / Indianapolis
- Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
- netlogx LLC / Indianapolis
- Nix Companies / Poseyville
- North Meridian Surgery Center / Carmel
- OfficeWorks / Fishers
- Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City
- Renovia / Indianapolis
- RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate, LLC / Indianapolis
- Sigstr / Indianapolis
- Spectrum Technology, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
- Starin Marketing, Inc. / Chesterton
- T&W Corporation / Indianapolis
- That’s Good HR / Indianapolis
- The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
- Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
- University High School of Indiana / Carmel
- Visit Indy / Indianapolis
- Zylo / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (37)
- Accutech Systems Corporation / Muncie
- American College of Education / Indianapolis
- Blue Horseshoe / Carmel
- Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
- CREA, LLC / Indianapolis
- * E-gineering / Indianapolis
- * Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis
- First Internet Bank / Fishers
- Formstack / Fishers
- Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis
- HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
- IDSolutions / Noblesville
- J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
- Lessonly / Indianapolis
- MemberClicks / Carmel
- Morales Group Inc. / Indianapolis
- Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
- National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies / Indianapolis
- Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis
- Oliver Winery / Bloomington
- OneCause, Inc. / Indianapolis
- OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
- Parkview Wabash Hospital / Wabash
- Probo Medical / Fishers
- Rehab Medical, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Renaissance Electronic Services / Indianapolis
- RQAW / Fishers
- Scale Computing / Indianapolis
- Shrewsberry / Indianapolis
- * Software Engineering Professionals, Inc. / Carmel
- Springbuk / Indianapolis
- The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
- Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson
- Visiting Nurse & Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute
- VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne
- Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
- Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (23)
- American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Ash Brokerage / Fort Wayne
- Blue 449 / Indianapolis
- * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
- Carbonite / Indianapolis
- * Centier Bank / Merrillville
- Conga / Indianapolis
- * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
- Group Management Services Inc. / Indianapolis
- Hylant / Multiple locations
- Impact / Indianapolis
- IPMG / West Lafayette Indiana
- * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
- MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Jeffersonville
- Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital Corp. / Carmel
- Onebridge / Indianapolis
- Ontario Systems / Muncie
- Parkview Huntington Hospital / Huntington
- Parkview Noble Hospital / Kendallville
- ProLink Staffing / Indianapolis
- SkillStorm / Indianapolis
- Traylor Bros., Inc. / Evansville
- * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (12)
- Aerotek / Indianapolis
- Busey Bank / Carmel
- CLA / Indianapolis
- Colliers International / Indianapolis
- * Edward Jones / Statewide
- First Merchants Bank / Muncie
- * Horseshoe Casino / Hammond
- Kronos Incorporated / Indianapolis
- * Microsoft Corporation / Indianapolis
- * Salesforce / Indianapolis
- The Kendall Group / Fort Wayne
- Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis
*denotes Hall of Fame company– company that has been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least 60% of the time in the program’s history (or nine out of 14 years)