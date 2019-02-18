Westfield podiatrist using laser therapy to treat pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind.-- Westfield Foot and Ankle is offering a new method to treat pain. A podiatrist is using laser therapy as an alternative to pills or surgery.

They've seen dozens of patients so far and some of them have been weaning off medication. With laser therapy, Dr. David Sullivan can offer relief to those suffering with both chronic and acute foot and ankle ailments without the use of painful injections or potentially habit-forming drugs.

Abby Diaz came to the office at the end of last year. She has been suffering from plantar fasciitis for the last 10 years. After one session, she said her pain level dramatically decreased.

"I couldn’t even walk when I got out of bed some days," she said. "Really this has been a game changer to me."

Diaz went to different doctors and physical therapy. She said nothing really worked until she came to Westfield Foot and Ankle. Dr. Sullivan is the only podiatrist offering laser therapy in Hamilton and Boone County.

"With the growing epidemic of opioids and everyone wanting pain medication this was a good way of avoiding that as well," said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan was looking for alternative to taking patients to surgery or suggesting pain fills. He said the lasers reduce pain and help the area heal.

"Anything we can do to lessen the patient's symptoms and get them active again without having to go through painful surgery and a long recovery is great," he said.

Six sessions cost around $450. It is not covered by insurance, but patients can use HSA or FSA funds to help pay for treatment.