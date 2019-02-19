× DPW, INDOT prepare for wintry mix expected in Indiana Tuesday into Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, central Indiana will be bracing for another winter storm that could affect your morning commute.

Before it even begins, Hoosiers are already begging for it to end.

“I can’t take this cold weather no more,” Alena Gill said while walking the streets of downtown Indianapolis, layered in a coat and winter hat. “It’s too much, it’s too much.”

The Department of Public Works (DPW) says 80 crews plan to hit Indy’s streets at 11:00 p.m., laying down salt unless rain starts to wash it away.

“They’ll lay down that salt and then if it starts to rain we’ll have to pull our trucks back in because they’re loaded up with salt,” said DPW Public Information Officer Charnay Pickett.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) also will have crews ready by 11:00 p.m., with 60 out in Indianapolis. However, they won’t be laying more salt.

“No, because we laid salt yesterday for the little bit of snow we got in the area,” said INDOT Public Information Officer Mallory Duncan. “So that’s cleared that up and there’s residual salt on the roads.”

A storm at the beginning of the month caused major delays during morning rush hour, but with warmer weather and earlier snowfall, both departments don’t expect that to happen again.

“Since we came out from having that below zero temperatures a couple days in a row, that kind of interfered with the effectiveness of our salt,” Pickett said. “When pavement temperatures get down to 15 degrees, it takes a little longer for salt to kick in. We will not have those issues tonight.”

As crews and commuters have their eye on the changing weather, they just want Mother Nature to make up her mind.

“You never know what it’s going to be,” Gill said. “Up, down, high, low… I can’t take it anymore.”

DPW and INDOT want to remind drivers to give trucks plenty of room on the roads. They also say drivers should expect to see wet pavement and possibly some slush during the morning.