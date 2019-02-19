× Early sunshine and dry before wintry mess arrives late tonight!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Skies are mainly clear overhead and temperatures are cold to begin our Tuesday morning. Out-the-door temperatures will range between 15°-20°, so be sure to grab the heavy gear for the kids at the bus-stop! Sunshine will be around for most of the day, although clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and highs should reach the upper 30’s. Evening rush hour looks great too, as dry weather holds!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 10:00 pm tonight and will last through 10:00 am Wednesday morning. It appears snow will begin to fall late this evening and overnight before changing over to an icy mix! Snowfall totals will range from 1″ to 2″, before a sleet/glaze changeover before sunrise. This will create a messy start for many counties and likely several school delays. Eventually, warmer air will work in and bring a changeover to rain. Scattered rain showers will last through our Wednesday afternoon with air temperatures reaching the mid to lower 40’s.

Drier conditions expected for Thursday and Friday before rain and warmth returns for the upcoming weekend!