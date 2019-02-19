× Indiana hate crime bill amended as Senate scraps specific protections

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Senate voted Tuesday to amend a hate crime proposal, removing protective characteristics, such as race, sexual orientation or gender identity, from the bill.

The amendment passed 33-16, with several Republicans voting against it.

Here’s the roll call vote on the hate crime amendment. (Passes) pic.twitter.com/UszVvGyb9a — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) February 19, 2019

Specific protections were replaced with the words “including bias” as a catchall term that judges can use when determining a sentence.

This is a devastating blow to lawmakers who had been pushing for the passage of a comprehensive hate crimes bill. That includes Governor Eric Holcomb, who has repeatedly called on lawmakers to pass a bill with protections for specific groups. He took to Twitter to give his thoughts.

I will continue to fight for the right ultimate outcome for our state and citizens this year so we’re not right back here in the same place next year. 2/2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) February 19, 2019

Despite the governors’ efforts, it appears Indiana will remain one of five states without a hate crime law.

Those who voted for the amendment claimed it was the most equitable way to do things in terms of fairness.

“Today, the Senate accepted my amendment to Senate Bill 12, which I believe includes and covers all individuals. As it now stands, SB 12 specifies that a court could aggravate a person’s criminal sentence if bias is a factor in their crime,” said amendment author Sen. Aaron Freeman in a statement.

The bill will have a third reading likely Wednesday or later this week. It remains unclear how likely the bill is to pass.

State Sen. Jim Merritt issued the following statement over the amendment:

