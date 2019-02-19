× Jonas Brothers reportedly set for reunion, name change

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up for a reunion, six years after they called it quits.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources confirmed their return. Expect a name change for the band, however. Nick, Joe and Kevin are expected to drop the “Brothers” from the name and go simply with “JONAS.”

The Sun reported that the siblings recently flew to London to discuss their comeback, which is set to include new music and a documentary.

“This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years. It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split,” a source told Us Weekly.

The brothers haven’t spoken publicly about their plans, but rumors of a reunion have been circulating for more than a year. In January 2018, they reactivated their original Instagram page for the first time in years.

The band broke up in October 2013 after suddenly canceling a tour and deleting its Twitter account. The Jonas Brothers originally formed in 2005 and exploded in popularity thanks to appearances in Disney TV movies.