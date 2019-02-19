Man in skull mask robs Elwood store at gunpoint

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police are looking for a man who wore a skull mask during an armed robbery at an Elwood store.

The Elwood Police Department, Frankton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Check into Cash in the 1500 block of South State Road 37 around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said a man in a mask entered the store, showed the clerk a pistol and demanded money. After the clerk handed over some cash, the suspect left.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to track the suspect with K-9 officers. They were unable to find the man.

Police said the suspect was about 5’6” or 5’7” and 180 lbs. In addition to the skull mask, he wore a black hooded coat, blue jeans, tan shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information should contact the Elwood Police Department at (765) 642-0221.