Pantry Purge Challenge with Angela Ganote: Global fusion for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Shakshuka (Eggs in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1½ cups finely chopped onion

4 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 very large red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely minced*

1½ teaspoons paprika

1¼ teaspoons ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, undrained (plain preferably, but can sub one or two cans of the green chili version)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional)

6 – 8 large eggs

4-5 ounces crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Chopped cilantro for garnish

In a very large, 12-inch oven-proof skillet over medium heat, combine onion, garlic, red bell pepper and jalapenos. Cook until very soft, about 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Heat oven to 400°F. Add paprika, cumin and cayenne pepper to skillet and cook 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens slightly, about 15 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir in feta (if using). Crack eggs, one at a time, over sauce. Transfer skillet to hot oven and cook until the egg whites are just set but yolks are still runny, about 5-8 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and cilantro. Serve immediately.

*Use just 1 jalapeno for a less spicy dish.

Makes about 6 ample servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Zesty Southwestern Queso Quick Bread

2 cups Kroger white whole wheat flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Kroger chili powder

2 teaspoons Private Selection coriander

1 teaspoons Kroger cumin

5 tablespoons Kroger salted butter, melted

1 large egg

¾ cup Kroger buttermilk (Kim uses full fat version)

1 can (14.5 oz.) can Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies, drained and patted dry

1 cup Kroger Queso Quesadilla Shredded Cheese

1 – 1 ½ tablespoons lime zest

½ cup pepitas

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with Kroger vegetable cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, chili powder, coriander and cumin. In a separate large bowl, whisk together melted butter, buttermilk and egg. Add dry flour mixture to wet ingredients, stirring lightly with a wooden spoon to blend. Before mixture is thoroughly blended, add in shredded cheese, tomatoes, pepitas and lime zest. Stir just until all flour is incorporated. Batter will be extremely thick. Spread in pan, leaving top chunky looking. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out with barely any crumbs, about 60 to 70 minutes. Or better yet, bake until bread is 180 to 185 degrees in center with an instant read thermometer.

Let cool on wire rack for about 2 minutes before turning loaf out of pan onto another wire rack to thoroughly cool. Store wrapped in saran wrap tightly and place in zippered freezer bag. Can be sliced and frozen. Makes one loaf (can cut into 8 to 12 slices, depending on your preference.)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Fiesta Chicken Burrito Skillet Dinner

2 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size chunks

1 ½ cups very finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 packet (1.25 oz.) Kroger Taco Seasoning, reduced sodium version

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons Kroger ground cumin

1 to 2 teaspoons Kroger Hot Mexican Chili Powder (depending on heat preference)

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Supersweet golden corn kernels, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Red Gold or Kroger Diced tomatoes with green chilies/jalapenos or 1 can (14.5 oz.) Red Gold Lime Cilantro/Green Chili Diced Tomatoes

1 can (4 oz.) Kroger diced Green Chilies

1 can (14 oz.) Kroger less sodium chicken broth

2 -3 tablespoons lime juice (optional)

1 ½ cups Kroger Instant Brown Rice (from either Microwaveable or Boil-in-Bag box)

1 ½ cups Kroger Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese, divided

1/3 to 2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

In a very large skillet (at least 12-14-inches or a 4 quart size skillet or pot), heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken chunks and onion. Cook 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic, taco seasoning, cumin and chili powder. Cook 2-3 minutes more, stirring occasionally. Stir in black beans, corn, tomatoes and green chilies. Lightly stir in chicken broth and lime juice. Bring to a boil. Stir in instant brown rice. Cover, reduce heat to simmer and cook 10 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in ¾ cup Mexican shredded cheese and cilantro. Heat additional two minutes. Sprinkle top with remaining cheese right before serving. Serve with lime wedges and Kroger whole wheat flour tortillas.

Makes about 8 cups mixture (8 one-cup servings or 11 servings of ¾ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD