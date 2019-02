× Person taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and seriously injured on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at 4364 Declaration Dr. Police were dispatched just before 8:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. IMPD said the shooting remains under investigation.