Police: Man may be linked to thefts at Walmart stores in Westfield, Illinois

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police are looking for a man suspected of targeting Walmart stores in Indiana and Illinois.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the man stole about $900 in electronics and other merchandise at the Westfield Walmart, 2001 E. 151st St., on Feb. 3.

Investigators believe the same man attempted two similar thefts at a Walmart in Country Club, Illinois, on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

Police released surveillance images of the man and are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or the Hamilton County Communications Center 24 hours a day at 317-773-1300.