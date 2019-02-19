Purdue comes out on top against rival IU, 48-46
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Boilermakers took down the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday.
After an underwhelming first half, Purdue University rallied to come out on top, 48-46.
The game was a special one because of one Purdue student who walked all the way to Bloomington from West Lafayette to raise money for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.
FOX59 and the Trent family were there when Aaron Lai’s 100-mile journey came to an end.
