Purdue comes out on top against rival IU, 48-46

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Boilermakers took down the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

After an underwhelming first half, Purdue University rallied to come out on top, 48-46.

The game was a special one because of one Purdue student who walked all the way to Bloomington from West Lafayette to raise money for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.

FOX59 and the Trent family were there when Aaron Lai’s 100-mile journey came to an end.

What a moment! Aaron Lai’s 100 mile journey comes to an end..with an open-armed welcome from @TonyTrent10 and @Kat9798. Aaron’s journey has raised more than $18,000 for the #TylerTrent Cancer Research Endowment. All I can say is: Awesome! #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/tV4Hr60t25 — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) February 20, 2019

