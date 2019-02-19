Purdue comes out on top against rival IU, 48-46

FEBRUARY 19: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on February 19, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Boilermakers took down the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

After an underwhelming first half, Purdue University rallied to come out on top, 48-46.

The game was a special one because of one Purdue student who walked all the way to Bloomington from West Lafayette to raise money for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.

FOX59 and the Trent family were there when Aaron Lai’s 100-mile journey came to an end.

