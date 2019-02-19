× Purdue student finishes 100-mile trek in honor of Tyler Trent, raises $20K for cancer research

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Purdue University student completed a 100-mile journey from West Lafayette to Bloomington in honor of beloved Boilermaker Tyler Trent.

Aaron Lai raised thousands of dollars with his “Walk for Tyler Trent,” which ended at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Purdue defeated Indiana on Tuesday.

If Lai’s first 90 miles were hard, his home stretch was downright torture.

“It’s like walking on coals, every step is like walking on coals,” said Lai

Like a silent prayer on repeat, Lai reminded himself one foot in front of the other, drawing strength and motivation from Trent, who showed the world you can suffer and still fight.

“Just keeping him in my mind makes me motivated to finish this,” said Lai.

With each labored step, Lai raised more than $20,000 for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment and at his journey’s end was another reward – Tyler’s parents welcoming him with open arms.

What a moment! Aaron Lai’s 100 mile journey comes to an end..with an open-armed welcome from @TonyTrent10 and @Kat9798. Aaron’s journey has raised more than $18,000 for the #TylerTrent Cancer Research Endowment. All I can say is: Awesome! #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/tV4Hr60t25 — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) February 20, 2019

From his first step to his last, all the injuries and pain were worth the moment, the feelings of joy replacing any discomfort.

“Honestly the emotions just completely overpower the pain right now, and just the support and love of the Trent family is overwhelming,” said Lai.

For Tony and Kelly Trent, this moment was special too, a reminder of their son, whose legacy continues to serve as inspiration.

“To know his legacy is living on and continuing to inspire people even after his passing, words are inadequate, they really are,” said Trent.

Finally met the kindest people in the world @TonyTrent10 @Kat9798 . It humbling to honor your son, @theTylerTrent. pic.twitter.com/KLYV0U34cr — Aaron Lai (@alai2016) February 20, 2019

Despite his pain, Lai says he’s already thinking about doing the 100-mile journey again next year. Though, next time he says he might train a little longer and give himself a little more time to finish.

Click here to donate to Lai’s GoFundMe page.