Quilts show support for family of fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.-- It's a gesture months in the making. Quilts gifted to the family of a fallen Hoosier hero, Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett, Tuesday night.

"It's an honor. It's also upsetting. There's a gamut of emotions. But mostly, it is one of support," Indy Going Blue president Angi Cheeseman said.

Behind each blanket, each patch, each stitch and each moment of effort put into making them, is a sign of just how much support Deputy Pickett's family has standing with them.

He was killed in the line of duty in March. Since then, Indy Going Blue has collected more than 1,000 patches from each Indiana county sheriff's department, all 50 states, Canada, Italy, England and Australia. The patches were then sent to volunteers who turned them into quilts.

"It’s so easy for me to do, I'm not the one that puts on a uniform and goes out and protects the public so just me being able to give back and provide something that's meaningful to someone, that protects and serves my family and me," volunteer Lisa Lueck said.

The quilts were presented by another family that know the Pickett's pain first hand.

"We know exactly what they're going through each holiday, birthday, you know, the quilt presentation," Greg Pitts, the brother of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts, said. "Fortunately there's not a lot of people that have had to go through this, but there's been too many. So we try to help each other just to be able to cope with it."

Pitts and his family presented the quilts during Deputy Pickett's niece's 6th birthday celebration. Hers had bright colors and was made to serve as a memory of her uncle.

"It's a family nobody wants to be a part of but unfortunately we are a part of that family, so you know it's just good to be able to pick up the phone once in a while and text them and see how they're doing. You know you've got these feelings going through your own emotions and when you can pick up your phone and talk to them knowing that they're feeling the same way, it's just kind of a balance," Pitts said.

Quilts were also presented for the sheriff, Deputy Pickett's parents and K9, Brik.

"I think with my brother and I think with Jake that that's what they would want is to be able to pick yourself up, go on and not be down all the time still be able to make good memories and that's what we're trying to do,"

Indy Going Blue is now collecting patches for the families of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Bertram and fallen Rising Sun Police Chief Hewitt.