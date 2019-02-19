Russiaville tax service denies service to same-sex couple, cites religious freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. -- A married couple in Russiaville says a local tax filing service denied them service because they’re a same-sex couple.

Bailey and Samantha Brazzel say they went to Carter Tax Service to file a joint return. Bailey Brazzel said she had previously used the service, filing individually, without incident. However, when she took her new wife, Samantha, in so they could file jointly, they were denied service. The owners of Carter Tax Service told them the reason was because they were a same-sex couple.

Nancy Fivecoate, the owner of Carter Tax service released a statement regarding the incident. It read in part:

“On Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 I had a client with an appointment come in to have her taxes prepared. I have prepared her taxes for several years. This year she came in with her wife and I declined to prepare her taxes because of my religious beliefs. I am a Christian, and I believe marriage is between one man and one woman.”

While what Fivecoate did would be considered a crime in parts of Indiana, like nearby Kokomo, in Russiaville the act is perfectly legal.

Indiana law states that denying service to a gay couple is legal unless the local municipality, county or city has passed a human rights ordinance that prohibits such discrimination.

“There’s no law prohibiting it. It’s just either a victory for religious freedom, or a blow to equal citizenship, depending on your perspective,” IU McKinney School of Law Professor Robert Katz said.

The incident has since received national attention. The Brazzel’s released the following statement in response to the growing controversy:

“We never expected anything to come of a Facebook post. But all we really want is for it to shed light on the fact that there aren’t any laws protecting the LGBT community from discrimination. Marriage equality has been the law of the land since 2015, and yet businesses can deny services because of our marriage. That isn’t right.”

Carter Tax Service owners John and Nancy Fivecoate say since news broke on the incident they’ve received countless calls from across the country with people attacking them for their beliefs. John Fivecoate added that they say things are now to the point where they’re beginning to get concerned for the well-being of their family. Fivecoate also emphasizes that when turning down the Brazzels, they offered to help them find other services that would accommodate them, and that if the Brazzels had wanted to file separate returns, they would’ve helped them.